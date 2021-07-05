Overview

Dr. Vicky Erwin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Erwin works at CAROLINAEAST PHYSICIANS in New Bern, NC with other offices in Warren, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.