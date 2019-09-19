Dr. Vicky Chodha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chodha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicky Chodha, MD
Dr. Vicky Chodha, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.
Behavorial Medicine2001 5th Ave Ste 110, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 486-8593Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Developing Minds785 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 486-8591Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jacobi Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is super nice! He handled my distress and was able to relieve m lying families worries. He gets so happy when your making progress. Def recommend this doc!
About Dr. Vicky Chodha, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Chodha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chodha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chodha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chodha speaks Punjabi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chodha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chodha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chodha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chodha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.