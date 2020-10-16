Dr. Vickie Tippett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tippett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vickie Tippett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vickie Tippett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tippett works at
Locations
-
1
OB/GYN Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 400, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-6241
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tippett?
Dr. Tippett was my very first OBGYN in Louisiana and she delivered my first child by emergency cesarean at 37 weeks and I'd give anything to have her back here again. I trusted her with my life (and my son's).
About Dr. Vickie Tippett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881709574
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tippett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tippett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tippett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tippett works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tippett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tippett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tippett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tippett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.