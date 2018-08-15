Dr. Vickie Motley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vickie Motley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vickie Motley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
ABC Pediatrics2200 Executive Dr Ste D, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 826-6889
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
My children have been under Doctor Motley care for almost 12 years. My children were please with the doctor and office staff. Doctor Motley is very knowledgeable and concerned about the children health and wellness. I have zero complaints and have been so please with her and her office staff.
About Dr. Vickie Motley, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1326069865
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Motley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motley works at
Dr. Motley speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Motley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.