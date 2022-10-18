Dr. Vickie Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vickie Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vickie Lee, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.
Ent. & Allergy Specialists of Virginia PC44320 Premier Plz Ste 110, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 723-8727
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lee was a great change of pace to my typical experience with doctors. She didn't rush through my concerns and asked me a lot of questions. She seems to really want to help people and get to the root of the problem. She makes you feel like a real person. I can't recommend her enough.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346423381
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Jacobi Med Center
- Jacobi Med Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
