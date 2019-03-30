Overview

Dr. Vicki Schwartz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Rheumatology in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.