Dr. Vicki Schnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicki Schnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vicki Schnell, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Wayne St University|Wayne State University
Dr. Schnell works at
Locations
-
1
SGF Houston1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 2100, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-4021
-
2
SGF Houston7400 Fannin St Ste 1180, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (281) 985-1748
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schnell?
We have been with Dr. Schnell since 2014. She is very personable, honest, and absolutely amazing. She is very professional and does everything possible to help couples achieve their dream of having a family. We are so lucky to have Dr. Schnell in our lives.
About Dr. Vicki Schnell, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Spanish
- 1669458881
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University|Wayne State University
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnell works at
Dr. Schnell speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.