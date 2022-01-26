Overview

Dr. Vicki McCarren, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. McCarren works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.