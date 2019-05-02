Dr. Vicki Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicki Lyons, MD
Overview
Dr. Vicki Lyons, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Lyons works at
Locations
Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital - Allergy and Immunology4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 4640, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-5853Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think they have been great, trying to do their best to figure out what my allergies are. Wait time not bad about 120 min first visit, but after when getting allergy shots not usually any wait time. Professional, courteous, and patient with patients.
About Dr. Vicki Lyons, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.