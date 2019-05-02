Overview

Dr. Vicki Lyons, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Lyons works at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital - Allergy and Immunology in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.