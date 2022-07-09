Dr. Vicki Lovings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicki Lovings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vicki Lovings, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Lovings works at
Locations
-
1
Meyer, Day & Lovings5855 Bremo Rd Ste 302, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 456-1464
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lovings has taken care of me (21) from birth, and also my 3 other siblings. She’s practically like family, very trustworthy, and loving like a mother to her child
About Dr. Vicki Lovings, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1083675201
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lovings works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.