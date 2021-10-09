Dr. Vicki Iannotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicki Iannotti, MD
Overview
Dr. Vicki Iannotti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable, thorough, and I completely trust her with my child. I Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Vicki Iannotti, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972504553
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester Co Med Ctr/NY Med Coll
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
