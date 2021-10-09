Overview

Dr. Vicki Iannotti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital and Phelps Hospital.



Dr. Iannotti works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.