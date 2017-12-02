Dr. Vicki Hom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicki Hom, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine|Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Oshiro Pediatrics4570 S Eastern Ave Ste 21, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (888) 614-3649Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been to Doctor Hom myself since I was a child. Now I have a 9 year old daughter and a 5 year old son. They both see Doctor Hom now and she is an amazing pediatrician who is very personable. She really cares about her patients and always goes above and beyond for them. I had a great experience myself growing up with Doctor Hom as my pediatrician and I know my kids love her as well. I cannot see my kids having any other pediatrician.
- Tufts University School Of Medicine|Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts
Dr. Hom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.