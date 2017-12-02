See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Vicki Hom, MD

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vicki Hom, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine|Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Hom works at Oshiro Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oshiro Pediatrics
    4570 S Eastern Ave Ste 21, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 614-3649
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Sierra Choice
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 02, 2017
    I've been to Doctor Hom myself since I was a child. Now I have a 9 year old daughter and a 5 year old son. They both see Doctor Hom now and she is an amazing pediatrician who is very personable. She really cares about her patients and always goes above and beyond for them. I had a great experience myself growing up with Doctor Hom as my pediatrician and I know my kids love her as well. I cannot see my kids having any other pediatrician.
    Tiffany in Las Vegas, NV — Dec 02, 2017
    About Dr. Vicki Hom, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023043403
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts University School Of Medicine|Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts
