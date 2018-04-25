Dr. Vicki Duong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicki Duong, MD
Overview
Dr. Vicki Duong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Tri River Medicine Inc.7260 E Southgate Dr Ste D, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 428-8134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vicki Duong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629194956
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duong speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Duong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duong.
