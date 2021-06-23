See All Dermatologists in Framingham, MA
Dr. Vicki Chavin, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vicki Chavin, MD is a Dermatologist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Chavin works at VICKI A CHAVIN, MD in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    223 Walnut St Ste 4, Framingham, MA 01702 (508) 872-6862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Impetigo
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vicki Chavin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245236389
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vicki Chavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavin works at VICKI A CHAVIN, MD in Framingham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Chavin’s profile.

    Dr. Chavin has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

