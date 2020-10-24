Dr. Vicki Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicki Carr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vicki Carr, MD is a Dermatologist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Carr works at
Locations
-
1
Vicki Carr. MD PA20311 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (832) 717-3376
-
2
Houston Foot and Ankle21301 Kuykendahl Rd Ste J, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (832) 717-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carr?
I love Dr. Carr's office. I recently had to use another NP and was extremely satisfied of the routine skin check. I thought she did an amazingly thorough job and explained everything along the way. I'm impressed with the way they have handled Covid environment. I felt very safe and protected coming here.
About Dr. Vicki Carr, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619172202
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr works at
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.