Dr. Vicki Anakwenze, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Anakwenze works at Victorian Care Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.