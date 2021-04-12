Overview

Dr. Vicki Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Allen works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.