Dr. Vicki Alberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Vicki Alberts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Locations
Focus On Behavior Inc2611 W 23rd St Ste D, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 215-0862
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Iv been seeing Dr. Albert's for the better part of a decade. She saved me from myself. She's caring and listens. She's not the type of Doctor who cares about the money, She cares about you. She was able to see the better version of me that I couldn't see and was able to bring that person out. I HIGHLY recommend her.
About Dr. Vicki Alberts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Psychiatry
Dr. Alberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberts accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alberts speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alberts.
