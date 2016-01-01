Dr. Vichai Phungrasamee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phungrasamee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vichai Phungrasamee, MD
Overview
Dr. Vichai Phungrasamee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 334 S Patterson Ave Ste 140, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 967-9893
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vichai Phungrasamee, MD
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1598843468
Education & Certifications
- CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phungrasamee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phungrasamee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Phungrasamee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phungrasamee speaks Thai.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Phungrasamee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phungrasamee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phungrasamee, there are benefits to both methods.