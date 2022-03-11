Dr. Vicente Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicente Silva, MD
Dr. Vicente Silva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Vicente A Silva MD700 N Hiatus Rd Ste 211, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 437-3700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This was my first visit with Dr. Silva. He was patient and thorough. I met with him in his office prior to my examination and he took the time to gather information and history. I appreciate that he listened and did not rush me. He has an excellent bedside manner.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942201736
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
