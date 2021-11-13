See All Dermatologists in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Vicente Quintero, MD

Dermatology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vicente Quintero, MD is a Dermatologist in New Braunfels, TX. They completed their residency with University Minn/Hennepin Co Mc

Dr. Quintero works at Hill Country Dermatology, New Braunfels, Texas in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Gonzales, TX and Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine Group Pllc
    493 S Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 626-5551
    Gonzales Healthcare Systems
    1110 N Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales, TX 78629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 626-5551
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Hillside Primary Care
    5000 Baptist Health Dr Ste 117, Schertz, TX 78154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 626-5551
    Hill Country Dermatology
    2967 Oak Run Pkwy Ste 210, New Braunfels, TX 78132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 626-5551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 13, 2021
    I moved from FL transferred care to Dr. Quintero. My particulars are a bit 'unusual' but I can tell from the initial meet/greet we had that he will work with my oncologist to see that I get good competent care. His staff were unusually pleasant, helpful, and happy. Must be the water :)
    Joe — Nov 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vicente Quintero, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 1114978624
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Minn/Hennepin Co Mc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vicente Quintero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quintero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quintero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quintero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quintero has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quintero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quintero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quintero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

