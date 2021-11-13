Dr. Vicente Quintero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quintero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicente Quintero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vicente Quintero, MD is a Dermatologist in New Braunfels, TX. They completed their residency with University Minn/Hennepin Co Mc
Dr. Quintero works at
Locations
1
Spine Group Pllc493 S Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 626-5551
2
Gonzales Healthcare Systems1110 N Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales, TX 78629 Directions (830) 626-5551Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
3
Hillside Primary Care5000 Baptist Health Dr Ste 117, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (830) 626-5551
4
Hill Country Dermatology2967 Oak Run Pkwy Ste 210, New Braunfels, TX 78132 Directions (830) 626-5551
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I moved from FL transferred care to Dr. Quintero. My particulars are a bit 'unusual' but I can tell from the initial meet/greet we had that he will work with my oncologist to see that I get good competent care. His staff were unusually pleasant, helpful, and happy. Must be the water :)
About Dr. Vicente Quintero, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1114978624
Education & Certifications
- University Minn/Hennepin Co Mc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quintero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quintero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quintero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quintero has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quintero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintero.
