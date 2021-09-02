Overview

Dr. Vicente Lago, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Lago works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.