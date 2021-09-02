Dr. Vicente Lago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicente Lago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vicente Lago, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Lejeune351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 305, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 541-1041
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor with vast clinical experience. Aside from his professionalism, he is very kind and actually listens to his patients, excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Vicente Lago, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- Miami Hosps
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lago has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lago has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lago speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.