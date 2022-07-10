See All Cardiologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Vicente Font, MD

Cardiology
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vicente Font, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Font works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology Associates
    4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
3D Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arterial Duplex Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Extremity Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High-Risk Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Transthoracic Echocardiography (TTE) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Cardiac Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 10, 2022
    Dr. Font was very professional, personable and knowledgeable. I felt like her cared as if I was a member of his family. He took his time and offered solutions that previous doctors had never mentioned before.
    Carisia — Jul 10, 2022
    About Dr. Vicente Font, MD

    Cardiology
    37 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1164490819
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Cleveland Clinic Floundation
    Cleveland Clin Found
    Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    University Of Maryland
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vicente Font, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Font is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Font has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Font has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Font works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Font's profile.

    Dr. Font has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Font on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Font. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Font.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Font, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Font appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

