Dr. Vicenta Caceres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vicenta Caceres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Allergy and Asthma Medical PC200 W 57th St Fl 15, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 333-7883Tuesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeLopez - I love her! Its been a while since I only need to get a colonoscopy every ten years, so its time for me again. I called to schedule an appt today 2/21/2020 at 3:47pm. I got a voice message advising that the office is closed and to call back during the normal business office hours which are 9-5 Monday to Friday. Not a very good customer expeirence.
About Dr. Vicenta Caceres, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1205928603
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caceres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caceres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caceres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caceres speaks Chinese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Caceres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caceres.
