Overview

Dr. Vic Velanovich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Velanovich works at TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, Acid Reflux Surgery and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.