Dr. Vic Velanovich, MD
Dr. Vic Velanovich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7393Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- 2 5 Tampa General Cir Ste 740, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-4005
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is the best doctor I have ever seen. He is the that saved my life. There is nobody better then him.
About Dr. Vic Velanovich, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Velanovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velanovich has seen patients for Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, Acid Reflux Surgery and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velanovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Velanovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velanovich.
