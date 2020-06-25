Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khemsara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD
Overview
Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Khemsara works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Eye Care Surgery Center Pllc3073 TRENWEST DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-0960
-
2
Hanger Clinic1710 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-0960
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khemsara?
Typically, the care has met my expectations. On two occasions, the office has been crowded, with a substantive waiting time e.g., an hour. With Covid-19 in existence, please call patients ahead of time to let one know that the wait time is considerable; indicate the option to change appointment. Further, I suggest that patients be texted (if possible) while waiting in the car as to when to enter for appointment. It was uncomfortable seeing so many patients, despite distancing, in the waiting room with some even standing beyond the double doors, waiting to enter and check in. Thank you for this consideration.
About Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1477557023
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Univ Of Texas Hlth Sci Ctr
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khemsara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khemsara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khemsara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khemsara works at
Dr. Khemsara has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khemsara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
291 patients have reviewed Dr. Khemsara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khemsara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khemsara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khemsara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.