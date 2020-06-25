See All Ophthalmologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (291)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Khemsara works at Forsyth Cardiology Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Eye Care Surgery Center Pllc
    3073 TRENWEST DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 765-0960
  2. 2
    Hanger Clinic
    1710 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 765-0960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 291 ratings
    Patient Ratings (291)
    5 Star
    (274)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khemsara?

    Jun 25, 2020
    Typically, the care has met my expectations. On two occasions, the office has been crowded, with a substantive waiting time e.g., an hour. With Covid-19 in existence, please call patients ahead of time to let one know that the wait time is considerable; indicate the option to change appointment. Further, I suggest that patients be texted (if possible) while waiting in the car as to when to enter for appointment. It was uncomfortable seeing so many patients, despite distancing, in the waiting room with some even standing beyond the double doors, waiting to enter and check in. Thank you for this consideration.
    — Jun 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khemsara to family and friends

    Dr. Khemsara's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khemsara

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD.

    About Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477557023
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Of Texas Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khemsara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khemsara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khemsara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khemsara works at Forsyth Cardiology Associates in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Khemsara’s profile.

    Dr. Khemsara has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khemsara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    291 patients have reviewed Dr. Khemsara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khemsara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khemsara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khemsara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.