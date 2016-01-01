See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Vibhay Prasad, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vibhay Prasad, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Prasad works at Vibhay Prasad MD in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vibhay Prasad MD
    150 Via Merida Ste 1401, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Gait Abnormality
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Vibhay Prasad, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1447284948
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Medical Center
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Dr. Vibhay Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prasad works at Vibhay Prasad MD in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Prasad’s profile.

    Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

