Dr. Vibhav Rangarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vibhav Rangarajan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Rangarajan works at
Locations
PHI of Buckhead95 Collier Rd NW Ste 2065, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 720-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
I had multiple interactions with Dr. Rangarajan during a recent hospital stay at Piedmont hospital for cardiac care. I found his care excellent. I especially appreciated his kind, educational bedside manner. He explained my heart condition in great detail making it easy to understand each step of the process. He also gave insight about what any future treatment may entail. Thanks for taking such great care of us during a stressful situation.
About Dr. Vibhav Rangarajan, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1174844971
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rangarajan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rangarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rangarajan works at
Dr. Rangarajan has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, and more.
Dr. Rangarajan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rangarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rangarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.