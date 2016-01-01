Dr. Vibhash Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vibhash Kumar, MD
Dr. Vibhash Kumar, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Pediatric and Fetal Cardiology Associates7888 Gateway Blvd E Ste B, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 315-2584
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770816951
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
