Dr. Vibhash Kumar, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Kumar works at Drishti Kidz & Family Eye Care in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.