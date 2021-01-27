Dr. Vibhakar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vibhakar Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Vibhakar Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 314 Shorter Ave NW Ste 200, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 232-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been an active patient of Dr.Patel for several years. He is such a wonderful doctor. Yes there are long wait times but our town doesn’t have enough psychiatric services at all. The wait times are the same with every doctor in this field of practice. I am grateful that I have found the supportive network of care that I receive.
About Dr. Vibhakar Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1710040100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
