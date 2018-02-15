Dr. Babbar accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD
Overview
Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Champaign, IL.
Locations
Aspen Dental1902 N Prospect Ave Ste 1, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (844) 229-1214Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had not been to a dentist in a while and it was time to see a dentist. I am glad that I happen to visit Aspen Dental. The office staff was nice. Dr was super friendly and her work is outstanding. She provided highly skilled care. There were some problems with my bridge from the lab but she kept working patiently to get me a perfect one and explained me everything rather than making excuses and cementing a defective one. I found her very courteous and knowledgable and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
