Dr. Viba Malaiyandi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Viba Malaiyandi, MD is a Dermatologist in Novi, MI. They graduated from ST. Georges University School of Medicine.
Dr. Malaiyandi works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Novi25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 180, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 940-1927
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malaiyandi is very Professional, Knowledgeable and Thorough in treating my hair loss. The Staff and Environment is, also, Friendly. I appreciate her including me in all the treatment decisions by asking me first before changing the medication. Great Job!
About Dr. Viba Malaiyandi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1851932479
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- ST. Georges University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malaiyandi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malaiyandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malaiyandi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malaiyandi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malaiyandi.
