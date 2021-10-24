See All Urologists in Bridgeport, WV
Dr. Viacheslav Iremashvili, MD

Urology
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Viacheslav Iremashvili, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu) and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.

Dr. Iremashvili works at United Hospital Center Urology in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Uhc Urology
    135 Professional Pl, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (681) 342-3660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Braxton County Memorial Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • United Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Obstruction Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2021
    Competent and supportive. Makes you feel comfortable.
    Clarence — Oct 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Viacheslav Iremashvili, MD
    About Dr. Viacheslav Iremashvili, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407115876
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Russian State Medical University (Rsmu)
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viacheslav Iremashvili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iremashvili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iremashvili has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iremashvili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iremashvili works at United Hospital Center Urology in Bridgeport, WV. View the full address on Dr. Iremashvili’s profile.

    Dr. Iremashvili has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iremashvili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Iremashvili. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iremashvili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iremashvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iremashvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

