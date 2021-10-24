Overview

Dr. Viacheslav Iremashvili, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu) and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Iremashvili works at United Hospital Center Urology in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.