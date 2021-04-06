Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thuy Nguyen MD and Associates LLC4801 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 140, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 992-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
I have gone to Dr. Nguyen for several decades. Have had multiple procedures and follow up. Always pleased with diagnosis and care, she and the nurse practitioner there are knowledgeable and thorough.
About Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1881775716
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.