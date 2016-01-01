See All Pediatricians in Philadelphia, PA
Pediatrics
Dr. Kiet Thai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Universite De L'Etat A Liege.

Dr. Thai works at Southeast Health Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gpha Southeast Health Center
    800 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147 (215) 339-5100
  2. 2
    Gpha Chinatown Medical Services
    432 N 6TH ST, Philadelphia, PA 19123 (215) 627-8000

Immunization Administration
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Whooping Cough
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kiet Thai, MD

    Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    1750329892
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    Universite De L'Etat A Liege
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiet Thai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thai is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Thai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Thai works at Southeast Health Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Thai's profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

