See All General Surgeons in Freeport, NY
Dr. Joseph Delcasse Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Delcasse Jr, MD

General Surgery
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Delcasse Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.

Dr. Delcasse Jr works at Associates in Health and Wellness in Freeport, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Alosco, MD
Dr. Thomas Alosco, MD
8 (18)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
10 (707)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Delcasse Joseph MD PC
    294 W Merrick Rd Ste 6, Freeport, NY 11520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 377-2946

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Delcasse Jr?

    Jan 18, 2021
    Dr. Joseph was called in for emergency bowel resection on an 86 year old man. Dr. Joseph was professional and performed the surgery expertly. He was patient with the patient's family who needed questions answered often. The patient is recovering well. We heartily recommend Dr. Joseph for his expertise and his compassion.
    Family of Jules G — Jan 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Delcasse Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Delcasse Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Delcasse Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Delcasse Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Delcasse Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Delcasse Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Delcasse Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659367878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Delcasse Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delcasse Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delcasse Jr works at Associates in Health and Wellness in Freeport, NY. View the full address on Dr. Delcasse Jr’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Delcasse Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delcasse Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delcasse Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delcasse Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Delcasse Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.