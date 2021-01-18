Dr. Delcasse Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Delcasse Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Delcasse Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Locations
Delcasse Joseph MD PC294 W Merrick Rd Ste 6, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 377-2946
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joseph was called in for emergency bowel resection on an 86 year old man. Dr. Joseph was professional and performed the surgery expertly. He was patient with the patient's family who needed questions answered often. The patient is recovering well. We heartily recommend Dr. Joseph for his expertise and his compassion.
About Dr. Joseph Delcasse Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
