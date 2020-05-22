See All Neurologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD

Neuromuscular Medicine
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Jawahalalinstitute Of Medical Education and Research and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.

Dr. Vedanarayanan works at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dell Children's Medical Center
    4910 Mueller Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 628-1855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Mississippi Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
TCD Bubble Test
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
TCD Bubble Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vedanarayanan?

    May 22, 2020
    Dr. Veda saved my son's life! We were sent to him 10 years ago for what was determined to be a tethered spinal cord. However, during his examinations of my son, he suspected him to also have juvenile dermatomyositis, of which 2 other doctors missed the diagnosis. Our son had back surgery then underwent chemo and steroid infusions for 3 years under his guidance and he has seen him routinely for checkups for both problems. Today was his last visit. My son has officially been released from his care. And while we know he no longer needs Dr. Veda, it is a sad day for us. Dr. Veda has been the most wonderful doctor. He remembers things about our son as well as our family. My son is not just a case in a file. Dr. Veda truly cares about his patients.
    The McLendon's — May 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vedanarayanan to family and friends

    Dr. Vedanarayanan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vedanarayanan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD.

    About Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174565469
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jawahalalinstitute Of Medical Education and Research
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedanarayanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vedanarayanan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vedanarayanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vedanarayanan works at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vedanarayanan’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedanarayanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedanarayanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedanarayanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedanarayanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.