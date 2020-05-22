Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedanarayanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Jawahalalinstitute Of Medical Education and Research and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Vedanarayanan works at
Locations
1
Dell Children's Medical Center4910 Mueller Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 628-1855
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Veda saved my son's life! We were sent to him 10 years ago for what was determined to be a tethered spinal cord. However, during his examinations of my son, he suspected him to also have juvenile dermatomyositis, of which 2 other doctors missed the diagnosis. Our son had back surgery then underwent chemo and steroid infusions for 3 years under his guidance and he has seen him routinely for checkups for both problems. Today was his last visit. My son has officially been released from his care. And while we know he no longer needs Dr. Veda, it is a sad day for us. Dr. Veda has been the most wonderful doctor. He remembers things about our son as well as our family. My son is not just a case in a file. Dr. Veda truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Vettaikorumakankav Vedanarayanan, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil
- 1174565469
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Jawahalalinstitute Of Medical Education and Research
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vedanarayanan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vedanarayanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vedanarayanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vedanarayanan works at
Dr. Vedanarayanan speaks Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedanarayanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedanarayanan.
