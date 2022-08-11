Dr. Vesna Sutter, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vesna Sutter, DDS
Overview
Dr. Vesna Sutter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Elmwood Park, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University / School of Dentistry.
Locations
Tru Family Dental7728 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707 Directions (773) 231-8629
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vesna Sutter, DDS
- Dentistry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Serbian
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutter accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutter speaks Serbian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutter.
