Overview

Dr. Vesna Sutter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Elmwood Park, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Sutter works at Tru Family Dental in Elmwood Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.