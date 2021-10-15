Overview

Dr. Vesna Solheim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Solheim works at Solheim Family Medicine Murrells Inlet SC in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.