Dr. Vesna Skul, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vesna Skul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Skul works at Comprehensive Center for Women's Medicine, LLC in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Center for Women's Medicine, LLC
    1 E Delaware Pl, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 435-1150
    Vesna V Skul, MD, FACP
    100 E Walton St # 400, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 435-1150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Mar 04, 2020
Carla Myers — Mar 04, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Vesna Skul, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English, Croatian and Serbian
  • 1134223852
Education & Certifications

  • American College of Physicians
  • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ct
  • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
  • Mundelein College, Chicago
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vesna Skul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Skul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Skul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Skul works at Comprehensive Center for Women's Medicine, LLC in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Skul’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Skul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skul.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

