Dr. Vershalee Shukla, MD
Dr. Vershalee Shukla, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from LESTER E COX MEDICAL CENTER / BURGE SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center19829 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 879-5422
IMS Radiation Oncology3815 E Bell Rd Ste 1300, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 931-4655
Advanced Surgical Anesthesia Pllc7469 E Monte Cristo Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 306-5390Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Shukla and staff are a mile above what I have experienced at other cancer treatment ceners. I have been there as of today for 15 radiation sessions to metastatic spots due to advanced prostate cancer. Her staff, especially Pieta, is kind and professional in delivery the radiation services. Dr. Shukla listens to my questions, answers emails right away and generally cares about my situaiton. My general feeling about the staff and care is that it is so genuine and far above the standard protocol in the large cancer centers like Mayo and Ironwood....they actually and genuinely care about each patient. Tha tis so appreciated. I would recommend them to anyne seeking radiation treatment for cancer.
- Radiation Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, French
- LESTER E COX MEDICAL CENTER / BURGE SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Radiation Oncology
