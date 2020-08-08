See All Radiation Oncologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Vershalee Shukla, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vershalee Shukla, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from LESTER E COX MEDICAL CENTER / BURGE SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Shukla works at John C Lincoln Hsp-Deer Vly Rad in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
    19829 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 879-5422
  2. 2
    IMS Radiation Oncology
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 1300, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 931-4655
  3. 3
    Advanced Surgical Anesthesia Pllc
    7469 E Monte Cristo Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 306-5390
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Brachytherapy
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Brachytherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 08, 2020
    Dr. Shukla and staff are a mile above what I have experienced at other cancer treatment ceners. I have been there as of today for 15 radiation sessions to metastatic spots due to advanced prostate cancer. Her staff, especially Pieta, is kind and professional in delivery the radiation services. Dr. Shukla listens to my questions, answers emails right away and generally cares about my situaiton. My general feeling about the staff and care is that it is so genuine and far above the standard protocol in the large cancer centers like Mayo and Ironwood....they actually and genuinely care about each patient. Tha tis so appreciated. I would recommend them to anyne seeking radiation treatment for cancer.
    scott hogan — Aug 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Vershalee Shukla, MD
    About Dr. Vershalee Shukla, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1366726788
    Education & Certifications

    • LESTER E COX MEDICAL CENTER / BURGE SCHOOL OF NURSING
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vershalee Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

