Dr. Verretta Deorosan, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Verretta Deorosan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Deorosan works at Optum - Family Medicine in Torrance, CA with other offices in Gardena, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    4201 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    Deorosan Professional Medical
    1045 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 115, Gardena, CA 90247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 779-2800
  3. 3
    Los Angeles Office
    5230 Pacific Concourse Dr Ste 110, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 504-3084
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Dizziness
Gout
Chronic Pain
Dizziness
Gout

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Interpretation of Electrocardiograms Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 01, 2019
    This is one of th best MD I've ever been to. And I have been to quite a few in my lifetime she is an amazing doctor.
    Gabrielle — Oct 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Verretta Deorosan, MD
    About Dr. Verretta Deorosan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104997683
    Education & Certifications

    • Uc Irvine-Va Med Ctr
    Internship
    • V A Long Beach Healthcare System
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Verretta Deorosan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deorosan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deorosan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deorosan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Deorosan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deorosan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deorosan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deorosan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

