Dr. Veroushka Ballester Vargas, MD

Hepatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Veroushka Ballester Vargas, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Ballester Vargas works at CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-6106
    ColumbiaDoctors Riverdale
    3050 Corlear Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-6106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colon Cancer Screening
Impedance Testing
Liver Function Test
Colon Cancer Screening
Impedance Testing
Liver Function Test

Colon Cancer Screening
Impedance Testing
Liver Function Test
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Gallbladder Scan
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Mass Biopsy
Abdominal Procedure
All Types of Food Poisoning
Body Imaging Services
Cancer Treatment
Cirrhosis
Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy
Copper Metabolism Disorders
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diagnostic Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography
Diagnostic Endoscopy
Diagnostic Evaluation
Diagnostic Imaging
Dysentery
E. coli Food Poisoning
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrointestinal Procedure
Gastroparesis
Genetic Testing
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Management of Cirrhosis
Medication Management
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Jan 17, 2021
    Excellent physician. Very knowledgeable and takes the time to listen and answer questions.
    About Dr. Veroushka Ballester Vargas, MD

    Specialties
    • Hepatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689868150
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic|University of Puerto Rico Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

