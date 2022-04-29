Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez-Salvador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez-Salvador works at
Locations
-
1
21st Century Onclogy LLC Dba7451 Gladiolus Dr Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 689-8800
-
2
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC Dba1419 Viscaya Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 689-8800
-
3
Thomas Noone MD PA100 Madrid Blvd Unit 113, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 833-0700
-
4
Advanced Urology & Robotic Surgery3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2420, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 689-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez-Salvador?
My experience with her was very good. My problem/s are not severe. I do concur however, that the office staff could use a shake-up. Not very professional and the wait was awful. My max is one hour and then I walk out.
About Dr. Veronique Fernandez-Salvador, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1538185939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez-Salvador has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez-Salvador accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez-Salvador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez-Salvador works at
Dr. Fernandez-Salvador has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez-Salvador on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Salvador. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Salvador.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez-Salvador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez-Salvador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.