Dr. Veronica Zaharia, MD
Overview
Dr. Veronica Zaharia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Veronica Zaharia MD147 E 26th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10010 Directions (718) 204-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doc who truly cares for and about her patients. I cannot reccommend her enough - have never had a more compassionate, thorough doctor. She will take good care of you. Friendly, warm staff, easily accessible and convenient office near my work, I feel extremely lucky to have found her. She's very thorough, has great suggestions for ailments, speaks like 5 languages, and obviously truly cares about you. Spends as much time as necessary with you, she is very kind and one of a kind A++
About Dr. Veronica Zaharia, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1215047485
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
