Dr. Veronica Zaharia, MD

Hematology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Veronica Zaharia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Zaharia works at Veronica Zaharia MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Veronica Zaharia MD
    147 E 26th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 204-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Treatment frequency



Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 05, 2017
    Excellent doc who truly cares for and about her patients. I cannot reccommend her enough - have never had a more compassionate, thorough doctor. She will take good care of you. Friendly, warm staff, easily accessible and convenient office near my work, I feel extremely lucky to have found her. She's very thorough, has great suggestions for ailments, speaks like 5 languages, and obviously truly cares about you. Spends as much time as necessary with you, she is very kind and one of a kind A++
    New York, NY — Dec 05, 2017
    About Dr. Veronica Zaharia, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1215047485
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veronica Zaharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaharia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaharia works at Veronica Zaharia MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zaharia’s profile.

    Dr. Zaharia has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaharia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaharia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaharia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaharia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaharia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

