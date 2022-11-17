See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Veronica Socas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Veronica Socas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Dr. Socas works at Bradenton Women's Care in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bradenton Women's Care
    2902 59th St W Ste M, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 761-1111

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    I first visited Dr. Socas because my Primary doctor recommended I undergo a cystoscopy procedure due to some test results. Dr. Socas was recommended to me by a friend. I had not realized that an OB/GYN physician could perform a cystosocopy. I was also looking for an OB/GYN at the same time, so Dr. Socas fit my needs. Since that first visit about 3 -4 yrs ago, Dr. Socas has continued to be my OB/GYN practioner. She is outstanding. Dr. Socas is gentle, caring and patient. Beyond those personal characteristics, she is also very knowledgeable, thorough and offers very clear explanations. I no longer 'dread' those OB/GYN yearly exams!
    motria — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Veronica Socas, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174734479
    Education & Certifications

    • Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veronica Socas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Socas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Socas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Socas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Socas works at Bradenton Women's Care in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Socas’s profile.

    Dr. Socas has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Socas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Socas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Socas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Socas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Socas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.