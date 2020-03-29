See All Oncologists in Orlando, FL
Oncology
29 years of experience
Dr. Veronica Schimp, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Schimp works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Excision of Cervix and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecologic Cancer Center - Uf Health Center
    105 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-8393
  2. 2
    Florida Home Health Equipment and Supplies Inc
    22 W Underwood St Fl 3, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 648-3800
  3. 3
    Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
    52 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 648-3800
  4. 4
    Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies
    83 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 843-8832

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 29, 2020
    I have cancer. Dr. Schimp saved my life with a successful operation. She is making sure that I have many years of future life by having me do genetic testing, though which I found out I have a mutated BRCA1 gene. Following standard chemo, I'll have to take the chemo pill for two years--but you know what? If Dr. Schimp hadn't looked at all the info that was possible to gather, she couldn't treat me properly for the long run. And she was determined to gather all information possible. And with the mutated gene, there is little doubt that I will be living with and dealing with cancer for the rest of my life. Which, thanks to Dr. Schimp, will me many more years than if I didn't have her and her excellent staff on my side battling for me. I highly recommend Dr. Schimp.
Sherri Cortland — Mar 29, 2020
    Sherri Cortland — Mar 29, 2020
    About Dr. Veronica Schimp, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780621490
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Veronica Schimp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schimp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schimp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schimp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schimp works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schimp’s profile.

    Dr. Schimp has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Excision of Cervix and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schimp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Schimp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schimp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schimp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schimp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

