Dr. Veronica Santee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, Meadville Medical Center and Upmc Northwest.



Dr. Santee works at Steward Primary Care, Hermitage in Hermitage, PA with other offices in Meadville, PA and Conneaut Lake, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.