Dr. Rutt accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veronica Rutt, DO
Overview
Dr. Veronica Rutt, DO is a Dermatologist in Bethlehem, PA.
Dr. Rutt works at
Locations
Zaladonis Dermatology Associates1665 Valley Center Pkwy Ste 120, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 868-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, compassionate, down to earth... great job!
About Dr. Veronica Rutt, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1922418516
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
