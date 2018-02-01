Dr. Veronica Ron-Priola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ron-Priola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Ron-Priola, MD
Overview
Dr. Veronica Ron-Priola, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Danbury, CT.
Dr. Ron-Priola works at
Locations
-
1
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-5030
-
2
Connecticut Institute of Communities Inc120 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 456-1411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ron-Priola?
Dr. Ron treated me and my 3 siblings from birth to 18 years old.She always listens, is attentive, and shows great care when we see her. I've been looking for 2 years & cant find a doc to compare toher. She is very knowledgeable, trustworthy & spot on with any diagnoses. Her memory is amazing! She remembers everything about our family history, prior visits and medical history. With as many patients as she has, idk how she does it! I would recommend every mom to choose her as their babies doctor.
About Dr. Veronica Ron-Priola, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1043247414
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ron-Priola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ron-Priola accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ron-Priola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ron-Priola works at
Dr. Ron-Priola speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ron-Priola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ron-Priola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ron-Priola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ron-Priola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.